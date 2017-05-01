Video: Billy Slater double gives Storm win in 11-try thriller against Dragons

Melbourne will head into the NRL break with a decisive four-point lead atop the competition ladder after hammering St George Illawarra 34-22 in their top-of- the-table clash.



Billy Slater responded to his Kangaroos omission with a two-try effort, while wingers Josh Addo-Carr and Suliasi Vunivalu also bagged two each.



Skipper Cameron Smith, who is set to play his 50th Test for Australia next week, kicked the 943rd goal of his career to overcome Jason Taylor's record for most goals in premiership history.



The Storm dominated and worked their way to a 34-4 lead early in the second half before the Dragons saved face in front of the 12,377 crowd at WIN Stadium with the final four tries of the match.



A Cooper Cronk sin-binning for a professional foul in the 65th minute also helped shift the momentum, but the Storm held on to kick two wins clear of the second-placed Dragons after nine rounds.

Despite their lofty position on the table, the Dragons were expected to struggle without injured captain and chief playmaker Gareth Widdop.



However, the Storm flexed their attacking muscle early to render the battle against the early season surprise packets a mere whitewash by the half hour mark.



Their wingers took turns displaying incredible try-scoring efforts.



First Vunivalu cradled a Slater cross-field kick one armed for first points in the ninth minute before Addo-Carr made it consecutive tries when he showed off his speed soon after.

