Video: Akuila Uate scores four tries as Manly bury Rabbitohs

AAP

Manly winger Akuila Uate has turned back the clock to 2011 when life was good, tries flowed freely and he pulled on a Kangaroos jersey for the first time.

The former Kangaroos winger grabbed four in the 46-8 win over South Sydney.
Source: SKY

Twelve months after being dropped to reserve grade and told he was unwanted at Newcastle, Uate signalled he was ready for his second coming in the Sea Eagles' 46-8 rout of South Sydney last night.

He crossed for the second four-try haul of his NRL career in the nine-tries-to- one belting.

Uate deflected the praise onto his right-side partner Dylan Walker who threw the last pass for each of Uate's tries against Souths.

Barrett has managed to get the best out of the Fijia-born winger for the first time in a long time and he said it all comes back to making him feeling wanted and at ease.

And the man himself said he was feeling the love on Sydney's northern beaches.

"I was in Newcastle for too long and I knew my confidence was just going to rise from where it was the last two years," Uate said.

"I had Baz a couple of times in the Country team and in NSW he was there as well. Coming to Manly was just a massive boost."

NRL

