 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

League


Veteran Kiwis winger Manu Vatuvei to play for Tonga

share

Source:

NZN

Fit-again Kiwis great Manu Vatuvei is a making an international switch to represent Tonga.

Manu Vatuvei celebrates his second try during the Kiwis and Kangaroos ANZAC Test match., Brisbane ,Australia on May 1, 2015. Copyright Photo: Patrick Hamilton/ www.Photosport.co.nz

Manu Vatuvei celebrates his second try during the Kiwis and Kangaroos ANZAC Test match.

Source: Photosport

Veteran winger Vatuvei, 31, is a late call-up to the Tongan team to face Fiji in Sydney on Saturday, replacing former Warriors team-mate Konrad Hurrell.

The hulking back's parents hail from Tonga.

Auckland-born Vatuvei has scored 22 tries in 29 Tests for the Kiwis in a Test career which spanned 11 years until 2015.

The scorer of 152 Warriors first grade tries, he has been hampered by injury this year.

He returned to the field last weekend, scoring a try in the Warriors reserve grade team's win over Wyong in Auckland.

Manu Vatuvei scores a try. Vodafone Warriors v Parramatta Eels. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 4 September 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Warriors winger Manu Vatuvei scores a try against the Parramatta Eels.

Source: Photosport

Vatuvei's promotion means there are 15 Warriors players involved in Tests this week.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, David Fusitu'a, Kieran Foran, Shaun Johnson, Simon Mannering and Issac Luke will play for the Kiwis against Australia in Canberra on Friday.

Vatuvei joins Tuimoala Lolohea and Ata Hingano in the Tonga squad while Ken Maumalo and Bunty Afoa will play for Samoa against England, and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad will represent the Cook Islands against Papua New Guinea.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:25
1
It all started with a push and shove between two players and ended in a fight with about 50 players, parents and spectators in Logan City.

Watch: Mass brawl breaks out between players and spectators moments after Brisbane league match

00:29
2
The German midfielder pulled out a sensational trick shot just before the break in his side's EPL match.

Watch: 'That is very special' - Liverpool's Emre Can bewilders Watford, scoring ridiculous bicycle kick goal

00:29
3
The Fijian players, competing in the British Army team, bended the knee as they met the prince - as they do for any royal or head of state.

Watch: Fijian rugby players respectfully take a knee in Prince Harry's presence prior to British military grudge match

01:56
4
One of NRL's most sought after props says it will be like making his Test debut all over again after being named in the NZ squad for Friday’s ANZAC Test.

Russell Packer: 'I knew if I was given a second chance, I could make the Kiwis again'

5
New Zealand celebrate a goal by Kirsten Pearce. Black Sticks Women v Japan. Festival of Hockey, Unison Hockey turf, Hastings, New Zealand. Tuesday, 04 April, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Black Sticks name squad to face in-form India

01:02
Labour has announced its party list for the general election today, one day after its scheduled announcement.

Andrew Little says 'no one gives a stuff' about delay in announcement of party list for September's election

"This is a great team and a great list and it will take us in to September this year," Mr Little says.

An image from a webcam at Lake Dunstan near Alexandra provided by Contact Energy, taken just after 6am this morning.

Cold snap hits the country with Alexandra dropping to -3.1C overnight

Despite the very cold temperatures, much of the country can expect a clear and still day today - but parts of the South Island could be in for gales.

07:05
The neighbours, who live two houses away in Kohimarama, claim the tree is ruining their otherwise uninterrupted sea views.

Auckland couple taken to court over a tree their neighbours say is potentially wiping big bucks off their property's value

Fair Go looks into a dispute in Kohimarama.


02:17
Eight Mile Style has taken the National Party to court over the use of a song in its 2014 election campaign.

A rap battle of a different kind: Eminem's hit track Lose Yourself played in Wellington court in case against National

Eight Mile Style has taken the National Party to court over the use of a song in its 2014 election campaign.

Kylie Frost and her support crew after completing the 2016 Run Out West.

'I've got a long way to go but I'm determined' - Auckland mum's race to beat debilitating disease and complete an Iron Man

Kylie Frost's disease causes some bones to fuse due to inflammation, but she's not letting it stop her.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ