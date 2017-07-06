Veteran Dragon Jason Nightingale signs for 2018

St George Illawarra veteran Jason Nightingale will extend his NRL career into a 12th season after signing a one-year contract extension for 2018.

Jason Nightingale of the Dragons scores a try under the diving Suliasi Vunivalu of the Storm during the Dragons' match against the Melbourne Storm at WIN Stadium in Wollongong, Australia. Source: Getty

The winger has played all 16 games for the seventh-placed Dragons this year, scoring nine tries.

Nightingale has played 237 games for the Dragons since debuting in 2007 and is set to overtake Matt Cooper (243) for the merger club's third-most appearances.

The 30-year-old has also played 31 Tests for New Zealand and Dragons recruiter Ian Millward said his experience was a key factor in the decision to re-sign him.

"He is one of the most consistent players at our club," Millward said.

"With a lot of younger guys coming into our squad next year, we couldn't afford to lose Jason's experience as a senior leader.