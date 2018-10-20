 

'It was very humbling' - Andrew Fifita honoured to lead Tongan Sipi Tau

AAP
Despite speaking little Tongan and finding himself also singing along to Advance Australia Fair, Andrew Fifita says he was humbled to lead the Sipi Tau in last night's historic rugby league Test against the Kangaroos.

The Cronulla prop has been one of the leading figures in Tonga's rise as an international powerhouse following his controversial defection from the green and gold last year.

But Fifita says he was overwhelmed with emotion during the 34-16 loss in front of a sold-out Mt Smart Stadium, where he led the traditional war cry.

"It was very humbling, I sang both national anthems," he said.

"It was amazing. The atmosphere proved we really respected the opposition. You could hear the crowd singing our anthem and the Australian anthem as well."

The 29-year-old said he had been waiting to lead the Sipi Tau since their heartbreaking loss to England in last year's World Cup semi-finals.

"If we won that England game I was ready for the following week. In an indigenous way, it's a respect thing and a 'welcome to the country'," he said.

"All the boys wanted me to lead it and I felt honoured to. I don't speak (Tongan) fluently, I had to learn it from the boys.

"I got the privilege to represent my country and represent it the right way. To lead the war dance was amazing."

Fifita stunned the Kangaroos when he switched allegiances on the eve of last year's World Cup, forcing officials to draft Reagan Campbell-Gillard at the last minute.

However the former NSW State of Origin representative visited the opposition change rooms after the game on Saturday for a traditional beer.

"It's just old rituals. I remember doing the left hand skoll. I don't really drink often now but when the boys ask you it's just mutual respect," he said.

Fifita will now turn his attention to a growing international schedule for the island nation, with their next match against New Zealand in June.

There are suggestions a re-match with Australia, as well as a visiting Great Britain side, could happen.

"Our thing now is to build towards the next World Cup," he said.

"Especially knowing our calendar next year. I know we have New Zealand for the next three years in the mid-year Test.

"And we have two games after the (International) Nines next year. We're quite excited. We're moving in the right direction."

Andrew Fifita led Tonga in their earth shaking pre-match challenge.
'I don't know where he'd play' - Dragons don't need Jarryd Hayne, says club legend