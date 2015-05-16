 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Valentine Holmes rejects NFL to re-sign with Sharks - report

share

Source:

AAP

Kangaroos winger Valentine Holmes has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract extension with NRL premiers Cronulla, putting off plans to pursue a switch to the NFL.

Valentine Holmes of the Sharks

Source: Getty

Holmes re-signed with the Sharks until the end of 2019 with the option for a further year, according to News Corp Australia.

The 21-year-old premiership star injured his hamstring in the Sharks' trial match against Brisbane on Saturday night but said on Monday the grade two strain wasn't as bad as first thought.

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:20
1
Atlanta Falcons' Austin Hooper (81) makes a touchdown reception against New England Patriots' Patrick Chung (23) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

As it happened: Patriots pull off epic comeback to win Super Bowl

00:28
2
Umpire Arnaud Gabas, of France, holds his face after being hit by a ball during first-round Davis Cup tennis match action between Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Britain's Kyle Edmund

Video: Canada disqualified from Davis Cup after player smashes ball at umpire

00:33
3
Brady hasn’t let his success go to his head, despite becoming the most decorated quarterback in the history of the game.

'Just happy to be a part of it' – Humble Tom Brady praises teammates after record Super Bowl comeback

02:12
4
The ad chronicles the story of Adolphus Busch's journey in the 1850s from Germany to the US.

Super Bowl 51 ads go big on politics, highlighting immigration issues and Trump

00:24
5
New England Patriots' James White scores the winning touchdown during overtime of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Watch: The moment Patriots complete record breaking comeback to claim the Super Bowl in overtime


02:21
Qatar Airways set a record for the longest commercial flight when a flight arrived at Auckland International Airport today.

Time to stretch the legs? Flight from Doha arrives in Auckland after a near 17-hour non-stop trip

Qatar Airways set a record for the longest commercial flight when a flight arrived at Auckland International Airport today.

02:19
Some iwi leaders today called for big changes to proceedings at Waitangi.

Plea for harmony a key message at Waitangi Day dawn service

Some iwi leaders today called for big changes to proceedings at Waitangi.

New Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy.

Governor General praises settlement process in Waitangi Day address

Dame Patsy Reddy said her time as a Crown Treaty settlement negotiator showed her how perceptions of the Treaty are changing.

01:30
The TVNZ host says she looks on our national day as "how far I've come as a person".

Learning te reo Maori inspired Jenny May Clarkson to take an interest in Waitangi Day

The TVNZ host says she looks on our national day as "how far I've come as a person".

00:39
The prime minister, speaking at Auckland’s Orakei marae also joked about losing friends since leaving his post as finance minister.

'If you wait long enough you'll get your turn' – English jokes about long road to becoming PM with Waitangi Day audience

Speaking at Auckland’s Orakei marae he also joked about losing friends since leaving his post as finance minister.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ