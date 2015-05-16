Valentine Holmes rejects NFL to re-sign with Sharks - report

Source:AAP
Kangaroos winger Valentine Holmes has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract extension with NRL premiers Cronulla, putting off plans to pursue a switch to the NFL.
Valentine Holmes of the Sharks
Source: Getty
Holmes re-signed with the Sharks until the end of 2019 with the option for a further year, according to News Corp Australia.
The 21-year-old premiership star injured his hamstring in the Sharks' trial match against Brisbane on Saturday night but said on Monday the grade two strain wasn't as bad as first thought.
