Valentine Holmes not giving up on NFL dream, but not ruling out NRL return either

Valentine Holmes hasn't given up on his great American dream, but isn't ruling out a shock return to the NRL either in a revelation that could spark a bidding frenzy for his services in 2020.

"Happy to go anywhere" and adamant he's fit enough to slot straight back in, Holmes says all options are on the table if he falls short in his pursuit of an NFL contract.

While his immediate focus remains on cracking the NFL with the New York Jets, the 2016 Cronulla premiership winner is confident he could hit the ground running if it didn't work out in the US.

And he wouldn't necessarily be bound for the North Queensland Cowboys, as most fans are assuming, with Holmes admitting he'd be open to playing for any club that "can fit me in".

New York Jets' Valentine Holmes participates during practice at the NFL football team's training camp. Source: Associated Press

"Obviously Townsville is my home, where I'm from," he told AAP in New York.

"And the Sharks, I played with them for the past five years so I'm sure whatever team can fit me in ... I'd be happy to go anywhere.

"But my focus is to try and fit in this team (the Jets)."

The deadline for NFL franchises to name their 53-man playing rosters for the 2019-20 season is Sunday.

Holmes impressed in a last-bid chance to prove to the Jets he's worth a fulltime contract.

The former State of Origin and Test star recorded more receiving yards than any other player in the Jets' final pre-season hit-out on Thursday night, a 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

But it's still unlikely to be enough.

If he misses the cut, Holmes will likely stay on with the Jets' training squad with the 25-year-old intent on sticking it out after five months of intense training with the squad.

But should he give up on his NFL dream, the record-setting try-scorer believes he could make a swift transition back to rugby league.

Unlike Jarryd Hayne after his stint with the San Francisco 49ers in 2015, Holmes insists he hasn't bulked up or changed body shape to any degree that would effect his ability to perform in the NRL again next season.

"I think I'd be around the same (weight). I put on a few a kilos towards the end of my 2018 season and I've probably hit that now so I'm around 91 and that's normally what I play at," Holmes said.

"It's not that hard to try and stay in shape. Obviously I've been doing a lot of training - it's a bit different but I wouldn't say I'm unfit.