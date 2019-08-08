TODAY |

Valentine Holmes could be set to sign 'lucrative' deal with Cowboys after NFL setback

AAP
More From
League
Australia

North Queensland Cowboys could be poised to nail a major signing coup by luring Valentine Holmes back from the NFL, according to media reports.

The former Cronulla Sharks star suffered a setback in his bid to cut it in American football after failing to land a berth in the New York Jets' roster for the current season.

But he is now ready to head home and sign a lucrative deal with the Cowboys, worth around $1 million a season, with "only an eleventh-hour change of heart" likely to block his return to Australia, according to News Corp Australia.

The deal could put the block on the Cowboys signing Sydney Roosters' star Latrell Mitchell, who has been heavily linked with a move north to Townsville in recent days.

Speculation intensified after Kangaroos centre Mitchell was photographed meeting North Queensland officials on Monday night.

The 22-year-old has also been touted for a move to the Wests Tigers, having met with coach Michael Maguire in his hometown Taree last week.

But salary cap constraints, due to other big contracts for Michael Morgan and Jason Taumalolo, could mean Mitchell is overlooked if the Cowboys do manage to land Holmes.

The former Cronulla Sharks star could sign deal with North Queensland Cowboys Source: Getty
More From
League
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:57
Scotland star launches stinging attack on SBW, claims he didn't care enough about World Cup exit
2
Auckland Tuatara player Ryan Costello dies, aged 23
3
'Don't be a dick, don't be like Folau' - Kiwi MP fires back at sacked rugby star's latest outburst
4
Australian batsman refuses to walk despite blatant catch behind
5
Kiwis overtake Australia on top of rugby league world rankings
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Family grieving loss of 'amazing mother' from Northland found dead in India
01:46

Elderly Sydney hoarder trapped under rubbish pile for 16 hours

Dragons announce Issac Luke's signing on one-year deal
01:08

Qantas is supporting employee accused of being 'racist' toward will.i.am