'This used to be our fortress' - Warriors out to end Mt Smart woes

AAP
They're playing at Mt Smart Stadium and gun halfback Nathan Cleary isn't among the visiting Penrith Panthers.

Yet two elements that should be cause for cheer for the Warriors are instead the opposite based on recent history, heading into tomorrow's NRL encounter.

Crossing the ditch to face the Warriors hasn't been the daunting assignment of yesteryear over the last two seasons and it threatens to rob them of a finals berth.

The Kiwi club have lost their last four at Mt Smart, averaging 10 points per game in the process.

Another defeat would be the first time in 20 years they've lost five straight there in the same season.

Last year's eighth-placed Warriors were an exceptional 8-4 outside Auckland, compared to 7-5 at home.

Assistant coach Tony Iro said the team is desperate to reverse an alarming trend before four tough road fixtures, which includes a

match in Wellington against Shaun Johnson's Cronulla.

"It is a worry because this used to be our fortress," Iro told reporters.

"It's something we just can't manage to crack at the moment. The last season and a half we have been really strong away and we just haven't been able to convert that at home."

Both teams sit four points outside the top eight but Penrith are in considerably better form, on a four-match winning tear since crashing 30-10 to the Warriors last month.

That result continued a trend of one-sided matches between the rivals, with one match having particular relevance for Iro.

It was the 36-4 defeat at Panthers Stadium nearly a year ago to the day, when Penrith were again without NSW State of Origin halfback Cleary.

James Maloney's halves partner that day, as this week, was former Junior Kiwi Jarome Luai, who made one of the great NRL maiden starts.

Two tries, two assists and 20 points later, the youngster had shredded the Warriors in a performance which has Iro on edge.

"Jarome pulled our pants down to be fair," Iro said.

"He's one of those off-the-cuff players that you just have to be aware of. He's unorthodox when you compare him to Cleary, so that just makes them a little bit more dangerous.

"We know what's coming, Jimmy Maloney was the best player on the field in Origin last week and I am pretty sure he will want to replicate that."

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Vodafone Warriors v North Queensland Cowboys. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 20 April 2019. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Source: Photosport
