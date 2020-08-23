Up to 40,000 fans allowed at NRL playoff matches under new Covid-19 rules in NSW

The NRL's finals will be played in front of the biggest football crowds in Australia since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic with up to 40,000 spectators allowed at matches.



Cameron Murray of the Rabbitohs scores a try during the round 15 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Manly Sea Eagles. Source: Getty

Under the new rules announced by the NSW government the state's major venues will be able to operate at up to 50 per cent capacity from next month.



It means ANZ Stadium will be allowed 40,000 fans at matches, including any finals games, the October 25 grand final and State of Origin II.



The SCG can have crowds of up to 23,000, while Bankwest Stadium will be able to accommodate 15,000 spectators.



Fans will have to wear masks on entry to the stadium but can take them off once in their allocated seat.



As part of the protocols, spectators will sit in zones with different entry and exit areas, as well as hospitality and amenities for each zone to prevent spectators mingling.



Ultimately, it means crowds at ANZ Stadium will be the biggest in Australia since 86,174 crammed into the MCG for the women's Twenty20 World Cup final in March.



"A large venue as long as it has seats and zones ... is able to be a controlled event," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.



"And given it is outdoors it reduced a further risk



"Out of everyone around the table I am probably the least likely to support anything like this unless I am sure and convinced it has been backed up by health advice.



"And it's for that reason it has been."



Suburban grounds such as Panthers Stadium and McDonald Jones Stadium are still yet to be cleared and will remain at 25 per cent capacity.



However there is a hope that will change by week one of the finals, with Penrith expected to host Parramatta at home.



"We're hopeful we'll be able to get to those venues opening up to larger capacities," Minister for investment and tourism Stuart Ayres said.



"All have hills, we want to be able to make sure we work through what it the most appropriate way to open up that venue.



"Optimistically I would like to say they will be open for the 1st October, but we won't be putting people at risk."



The increase comes as Suncorp Stadium is also expected to be able to hold crowds of 25,000, with Melbourne's home finals matches to be played at the Brisbane venue.



Canberra have doubled their capacity at GIO Stadium from 3000 to 6000 this weekend, but are likely to ask for a further increase for a home final.