 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

League


Unwanted Warrior Tui Lolohea granted early release from contract to pursue other clubs

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Unwanted Warriors winger Tui Lolohea could be just weeks away from finding a new home.

The 22-year-old has been languishing in reserve grade for the past five weeks.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

1 NEWS has learned the former Kiwi has been granted a release from the final year of his contract, freeing him up for the 2018 season.

Lolohea, 22, has been languishing in reserve grade for the last five weeks.

He's been given permission to engage other clubs after debutant Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad was picked ahead of him against the Roosters in last weekend's 14-12 win at Mt Smart Stadium.

Three NRL clubs have shown serious interest while Lolohea is yet to receive a formal offer.

A mid-season transfer hasn't been ruled out.

Related

Warriors

NRL

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:50
1
The 22-year-old has been languishing in reserve grade for the past five weeks.

Unwanted Warrior Tui Lolohea granted early release from contract to pursue other clubs

00:23
2
The All Blacks under-20s winger used everything in his kit, including a step, fend and unparalleled speed, to beat the defence.

Watch: Baby Blacks sensation Caleb Clarke carves four Samoan defenders to pieces en route to slick solo try

00:34
3
Lucky for Parker’s trainer, he was wearing protective gear when he took a blow from the heavyweight.

Watch: 'Miss the pad, hit the coach!' Kevin Barry clips intense Joseph Parker round the head after lightning quick jab to the gut

00:31
4
s

Watch: 'I ended up on the ground and she was still standing!' Damian McKenzie flattened by women's rugby star Selica Winiata

00:29
5
The Fijian players, competing in the British Army team, bended the knee as they met the prince - as they do for any royal or head of state.

Watch: Fijian rugby players respectfully take a knee in Prince Harry's presence prior to British military grudge match

01:53
The law that replaces the Foreshore and Seabed Act has seen a massive claim, which has already been dismissed by the PM.

Massive claim lodged on behalf of all Maori - for all the country's beaches

The law that replaces the Foreshore and Seabed Act has seen a massive claim, which has already been dismissed by the PM.

02:12
The NZ Government has been blindsided by new education reforms in Australia.

Another slap in the face for the spirit of Anzac? Aussie move will see Kiwi uni students pay full tuition fees

The NZ Government has been blindsided by new education reforms in Australia.

00:44
Police hope the videos will encourage victims of sexual assault to come forward.

'Debunk some of the myths' - Rape Crisis welcomes police videos that explain process of reporting sexual assaults

"There's still a lot of stigma regarding talking about sexual assault."

03:18
Our Political Editor assesses the Labour Party list candidates who will contest the general election.

'Labour is regenerating' – Corin Dann gives his thoughts on Labour's list

Our Political Editor assesses the Labour Party list candidates who will contest the general election.


00:32
More than 55,000 workers will benefit after worker Kristine Bartlett argued the case.

'Amazing' day as $2 billion pay equity deal for aged care workers is signed off

More than 55,000 workers will benefit after worker Kristine Bartlett argued the case.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ