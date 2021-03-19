Unwanted to unstoppable: How Bunty Afoa escaped 'dark hole' at the Warriors

Last year the Warriors told prop Bunty Afoa to look for a new team.

Your playlist will load after this ad

But even when the club brought in big name recruits ahead of him, Afoa made the call to stay and fight for a spot and in one game this season, he's forced the club to change its stance.

Afoa came off the bench in his return from a 574-day layoff due to injury but he provided the impact that helped the Warriors bury the Titans in round one with a convincing 19-6 win.

In just 25 minutes, Afoa made 82 metres, including 37m after contact, and made 14 tackles.

The 24-year-old told 1 NEWS the performance didn’t come easy though.

“When I had my injury, I was in a dark hole,” Afoa said.

“I just needed to just put down and just try work my arse off.”

On paper, the Warriors now have four props ahead of him which is why last year he was told he could leave.

Soon after, his agent found a deal with St Helen's in the UK but Afoa said he's staying to fight for a spot in the final year of his contract.

He kept his word and made his presence known as he was named Warriors player of the preseason this year.

Afoa said he simply isn’t letting any outside noise sway him.

“A lot of people were saying, 'why did I stay', but I just had faith in myself,” he said.

“Just persevere and never give up. Through all the bad things in life, nothing's impossible, to be honest.”

Many would have taken the money in the UK but Afoa said the scene change isn’t for him.

“To be honest, I just wanted to play NRL. In the UK, that's where a lot of the footy players go and retire.”

And retirement isn't an option when you come from a family like Afoa’s.