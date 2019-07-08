TODAY |

Under-fire Shaun Johnson pulled by coach as team desperately sought game-winning moment

SKY
More From
League
NRL

Pressure is heaping on Cronulla star Shaun Johnson after the marquee signing was pulled with the game on the line in Sunday's NRL loss to Brisbane.

The Sharks were trailing by two with four minutes left on the clock when coach John Morris made the big call to substitute Johnson at Pointsbet Stadium.

Johnson had just 12 metres from two runs, as well as one tackle break, one error, and three missed tackles from 11 attempts in his 76 minutes on the field.

Morris later denied hooking Johnson from the field and explained that he wanted young playmaker Kyle Flanagan on the field to solve their goalkicking yips.

After missing all three of his attempts last week - and five of his past seven - Johnson was relieved from the kicking duties in favour of Chad Townsend.

However Townsend missed all four of his attempts on Sunday before Flanagan nailed his one look at goal after coming on.

"It's a bit frustrating that I'm making changes around goalkicking," Morris said.

"You shouldn't be thinking like that as a coach. You should be thinking about other parts of your game, but at the moment we're in a hole there.

"I think we've kicked three from our last ten. It's more to do with that."

Johnson's modest return continues a frustrating maiden season in the Shire that has been hampered by quad and hamstring issues.

The New Zealand international has won just three of his nine games since sensationally being granted a release from the Warriors to join the Sharks.

Johnson was heralded as the star replacement for Valentine Holmes, who stunned the league community when he defected to the NFL in November.

While Morris attempted to defend Johnson's quiet outing, he did concede to having to put Flanagan on the bench after dropping their past two games by two points.

"Against Canberra we had 20 minutes to find two points and we couldn't get it done," Morris said of their latest failure, which drops them to ninth.

"Last week we had 33 minutes to find two points and we couldn't get it done. So we're not closing out games. What we've done in the last two weeks ain't working.

"So I wasn't just going to go down that path again. I'm not going to just cop it for three weeks in a row. We're experienced enough to close out games.

"I know our halves have been disappointed their last two weeks in closing out games (but) we had to try something else."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Johnson was taken off by John Morris with four minutes to go and the Sharks trailing 22-24 to the Broncos. Source: SKY
More From
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Jorge Masvidal dropped Ben Askren in five seconds after landing a perfect headshot.
MMA world floored by UFC fighter’s flying knee, fastest knockout in history
2
The Kiwis star had the No.1 jersey on as the Roosters beat the Tigers.
Kiwis star Joseph Manu shows off his power with brutal don't argue
3
The pair will fight for the UFC middleweight title in October.
Israel Adesanya wastes no time taking shots at Robert Whittaker ahead of their UFC title fight
4
A Lithuanian man and his wife took home the ‘wife carrying’ title for the second year running.
Couples leap over timber, wade through water for Finnish wife-carrying champs
5
The Crusaders coach was in a jovial mood after his team won a three-peat of titles.
'Love my Whitelocks' - Jovial 'Razor' Robertson professes his love for captain's family
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Benji Marshall and his teammates. Wests Tigers v Vodafone Warriors, NRL Rugby League. Campbelltown Stadium, Sydney, Australia. Sunday 24th March 2019. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Benji Marshall could play another year, says Tigers and Kiwis coach
1 NEWS

Roosters star Latrell Mitchell scores crazy cartwheel try, scares ref Henry Perenara with celebration
Kalyn Ponga

Knights to face Warriors missing six first team stars
1 NEWS

Former NRL enforcer Gorden Tallis cries as teammate's son makes first-grade debut