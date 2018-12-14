TODAY |

Under-fire NRL player Jack de Belin hit with two more rape charges

AAP
St George Illawarra Dragons player Jack de Belin will be hit by two new rape charges over the alleged assault of a teenager in Wollongong.

The 27-year-old was charged with aggravated sexual assault after the alleged attack on a 19-year-old woman in a unit in the early hours of December 9.

Police allege he had sexual intercourse with the woman without her consent, in circumstances of aggravation, and in the company of his friend Callan Sinclair.

De Belin pleaded not guilty to the rape in February but NSW Police confirmed he will be charged with two additional counts of aggravated sexual assault in company when he faces court today.

AAP understands the charges relate to the same victim during the same encounter on December 9.

The sexual assault offence carries a maximum penalty of 20 years behind bars.


Jack de Belin
Jack de Belin Source: Photosport
