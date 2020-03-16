UK's Super League set for August return from Covid-19 season suspension

The Super League is to return to action on Sunday, August 2 following the enforced break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The Toronto Wolfpack team Source: Getty

Three matches will initially takes place on August 2 before a full program of fixures resumes on the weekend of August 8/9.



All matches will be played behind closed doors and following a Super League board a revised season containing 15 more round of fixtures was approved by clubs.



Super League executive chairman, Robert Elstone said he was delighted by the news.



"We are in the final stages of confirming where the games will be played, and we continue to work closely with Sky Sports to deliver the best possible broadcast schedule for our fans," Elston said.



"Further details of this will be confirmed over the coming weeks."



"Above all we know that fans want to get back into grounds to support their teams.

