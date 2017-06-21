 

Two tries in three minutes? NSW embarrass sleeping QLD defence with brilliant pace

New South Wales' hopes of securring this year's State of Origin series was looking so promising.

The Blues were relentless midway through the first half of Origin II to the delight of the Sydney crowd.
Source: SKY

The Blues put on another clinic in the first half of tonight's second State of Origin match against Queensland, capped off with two brilliant team tries in just three minutes.

James Maloney, James Tedesco and Mitchell Pearce continued their brilliant form from Game One's dominating 28-4 win in Brisbane, with the trio playing key parts in the the Blues' final two tries of the night.

Maloney sold a brilliant dummy to break the line 23 minutes into the game with the scores tied 6-6 before passing to Brett Morris to finish in the corner.

Then a linebreak from Tedesco just three minutes later would finish with untouchable pace from Pearce to give NSW's and impressive 16-6 lead at home in Sydney.

But it wasn't meant to be as the Maroons mounted a comeback in the second half to score 12 unanswered points and keep the series alive heading into Game 3 back in Brisbane.

