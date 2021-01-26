Two debutants to start for Warriors in season opener against Titans

Three new recruits and the return of two injured stars headline the Warriors team sheet for the season opener against the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday.

Warriors train ahead of the 2021 NRL rugby league season at Scully Park, Tamworth. Source: Photosport

First-year coach Nathan Brown has named new recruits centre Euan Aitken and prop Addin Fonua-Blake in the starting lineup for the match at Central Coast Stadium, while the powerful Ben Murdoch-Masila is on the interchange.

Hooker Wayde Egan and second rower Eliesa Katoa have also both recovered from injury to be named amongst the starters.

Katoa, so impressive in his rookie season in 2020, comes back from cheekbone surgery to join new signing Bayley Sironen in the second row, while Egan is set to start after being forced off the field with an elbow injury early in the club’s only trial against the Titans in Lismore on February 27.

After returning home early last season, Ken Maumalo and David Fusitu’a are reunited with captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck as a formidable back three with the skilful Peta Hiku in the centres with Aitken.

Brown can also call on 2020’s season-ending regular halves combination of Kodi Nikorima and Chanel Harris-Tavita, the club’s rookie of the year Jamayne Taunoa-Brown at prop and Simon Mannering Medal winner Tohu Harris at loose forward.

Set to make up the game day bench are Murdoch-Masila and Jazz Tevaga plus the vastly experienced Leeson Ah Mau and Bunty Afoa, who are both returning from serious injuries which ruined their 2020 campaigns.

The Warriors and Titans go head-to-head for the second time in two weeks after battling out a 12-12 draw in their trial in Lismore.

In the only encounter between the two sides last season, Gold Coast won 16-12 in contentious circumstances in Robina.

Warriors:

1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c)

2 David Fusitu'a

3 Euan Aitken

4 Peta Hiku

5 Ken Maumalo

6 Kodi Nikorima

7 Chanel Harris-Tavita

8 Addin Fonua-Blake

9 Wayde Egan

10 Jamayne Taunoa-Brown

11 Eliesa Katoa

12 Bayley Sironen

13 Tohu Harris

Interchange:

14 Jazz Tevaga

15 Ben Murdoch-Masila

16 Leeson Ah Mau

17 Bunty Afoa

18 Adam Pompey

20 Sean O'Sullivan

21 Tom Ale