Two charged for racially abusing NRL star Latrell Mitchell on social media

Two men have been charged with allegedly sending "racially charged" messages via social media to South Sydney NRL star Latrell Mitchell.

Latrell Mitchell of the Rabbitohs is tackled during the round five NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Brisbane Broncos at Stadium Australia on April 08, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. Source: Getty

Mitchell earlier this week informed the NRL Integrity Unit he had received numerous offensive and "racially charged" social media messages.

The Integrity Unit forwarded those complains to police, who on Friday arrested a 22-year-old Taree man and a 25-year-old Lake Munmorah man.

Both men were charged with using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence and granted bail to appear in NSW courts next month.

It comes after Mitchell was hit with a four-match NRL suspension for a dangerous contact charge in last weekend's match against Wests Tigers.

