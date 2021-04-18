Tuivasa-Sheck stars in 100th game for Warriors with comeback victory over Dragons

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck won the battle of the fullbacks as he helped the Warriors end St George Illawarra's early-season march with a 20-14 victory at Kogarah.

Bound for rugby union at the end of the season, Tuivasa-Sheck sent another reminder of what the Warriors will miss in his 100th game for the club.

Up against the in-form Matt Dufty, Tuivasa-Sheck was at his silky best as he stepped his way through for the match-winner.

He also finished with 236 metres and seven tackle busts for his troubles, on a day where both sides scored three tries but the fullback was the difference.

Down 14-12 with 13 minutes to play, the Warriors No.1 took it upon himself to step through Jack Bird and Corey Norman to give the Warriors the lead.

Dufty, in comparison, had a rollercoaster afternoon.

He fumbled a Kodi Nikorima kick in goal to let the Warriors in for a first-half try to Paul Turner, allowing the Auckland-based side to take a 12-8 lead to the break.

But the Dragons fullback produced a sensational effort of his own to get the Saints back into the game, chasing down an Adam Clune grubber that looked sure to go dead.

His effort to get the ball down just before the dead-ball line gave the Dragons a 14-12 lead with 20 minutes to play, and in sight of their fifth straight win.

But the 25-year-old made a crucial error to gift the Warriors good ball, moments before Tuivasa-Sheck scored the match-winner.

Dufty also dropped another bomb late, and when Brayden Wiliame picked it up the Warriors were given an offside penalty and able to kick six points clear.

The Saints also clearly lacked the guidance of Ben Hunt in attack, who is due back as soon as next week from a fractured leg.

But there could be a fresh injury concern, with Corey Norman struggling with a shoulder injury late in the match after being pressured by the Warriors all day.

The Warriors also lost Tohu Harris to a concussion, after the forward had been one of their best before he left the field in the 67th minute.

Playing at lock, Harris scored the Warriors' first when he crashed over next to the posts and had six tackle-busts before his exit.