Tuivasa-Sheck says Kodi Nikorima will bring much needed 'experience' to Warriors

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is confident the inclusion of new recruit Kodi Nikorima in the Warriors line-up for this weekend's fixture against the Dragons, will help steady the ship for the struggling New Zealand NRL club.

The Warriors have lost four straight NRL games and sit 12th on the competition ladder.

Tuivasa-Sheck says Nikorima's presence on the field will bring much needed experience in directing his side.

"Just a bit of experience that's the main thing we lost with Shaun (Johnson) going," said Tuivasa-Sheck.

"Chanel (Harris-Tavita) and (Adam) Keighran - they're exciting, they have got skills, the speed - but unfortunately missing a bit of game awareness and experience.

"And that is what Kodi has, he's played for Kiwis and he's played a lot of NRL games. So hopefully (he) brings that alongside of (Blake) Greenie."

Tuivasa-Sheck said the Warriors in the last month have struggled to play out and execute an 80 minute performance.

"We've been in the fight for most of the games, just not icing it on the back end. Hopefully with myself, Greenie, Kodi, Karl (Lawton) and Nate (Roach) at hooker we can do those things."

The Warriors take on the eighth placed Dragons on Saturday in Brisbane at Suncorp at 7.30pm (NZT).

    Under-fire Warriors head into their match against the Dragons with four straight losses on the trot.
