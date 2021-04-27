Tuivasa-Sheck at fullback while key trio return for Warriors

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will return to his natural position at fullback for the Warriors clash with the Cowboys at Central Coast on Sunday, while the team will also welcome back injured trio Adam Pompey, Tohu Harris and David Fusitu'a.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck versus the Storm on Anzac Day. Source: Photosport

Tuivasa-Sheck was moved to the wing in the Warriors loss to the Storm on Sunday to accommodate 18-year-old debutant Reece Walsh, but will now return to where he is more comfortable.

Walsh meanwhile has been moved into the halves, where he will partner Kodi Nikorima.

The Warriors will be pleased to welcome back Harris, Pompey and Fusitu'a, who have been important cogs in their side this term.

Harris was ruled out of the Anzac Day match against Melbourne after failing HIA protocols while Pompey is back after missing the Storm game with an ankle injury picked up late in the win over St George Illawarra a week earlier.

Fusitu’a has missed the last two matches with a hamstring injury.

However, Marcelo Montoya has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Promising second rower Josh Curran has been named in the side, ahead of a judiciary hearing tonight.

The Warriors are contesting the grading of his charge for a high tackle charge on Storm winger George Jennings. The NRL's match review committee hit Curran with a grade two charge which the Warriors are seeking to get downgraded.

If successful Curran will be free to play against the Cowboys; if he is found guilty he will miss two matches.

Warriors team to face North Queensland Cowboys:

1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2 David Fusitu'a, 3 Adam Pompey, 4 Rocco Berry, 5 Ken Maumalo, 6 Reece Walsh, 7 Kodi Nikorima, 8 Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, 9 Wayde Egan, 10 Kane Evans, 11 Josh Curran, 12 Ben Murdoch-Masila, 13 Tohu Harris.