Tuivasa-Sheck admits encouragement from Warriors teammates helped him accept captaincy

Newly appointed Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck admitted he was unsure whether or not to accept the position offered to him by new coach Stephen Kearney, before being convinced by his teammates.

Tuivasa-Sheck spoke candidly to Radio Sport about replacing Ryan Hoffman as captain of the Auckland-based side.

"It took some time for me to process the idea. I spoke to a few respected people and some boys in the team and they pointed out I do have the qualities in me," Tuivasa-Sheck said.

"I've really backed myself to go for it."

Having missed most of the 2016 season with a knee injury following a big money move from the Sydney Roosters, the appointment of Tuivasa-Sheck as captain by Kearney raised a few eyebrows.

However the 11-Test New Zealand fullback is confident of helping the club move forward ahead of the new NRL season.

"A lot of people are talking about my age and inexperience compared to the other players."