 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


Tuimoala Lolohea granted early release by Warriors, signs two-year deal with Tigers - report

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Tuimoala Lolohea has reportedly departed the Warriors after agreeing to sign a two-year deal with the West Tigers.

Tuimoala Lolohea on the attack for the Warriors. Canberra Raiders v Vodafone New Zealand Warriors. NRL Rugby League, GIO Stadium, Canberra Australia. 23rd July 2016. Copyright Image: Mitch Cameron/www.photosport.nz

Tuimoala Lolohea on the attack for the Warriors against the Canberra Raiders.

Source: Photosport

Fairfax report Lolohea has signed with the Ivan Cleary-coached side today after being released from his contract with the Warriors.

The 22-year-old fell out of favour with Warriors coach Stephen Kearney this season and was relegated to reserve grade play as a result which led to him seeking an early release from the club in recent weeks.

The New Zealand NRL franchise allowed Lolohea to talk to other NRL clubs with the Raiders, Cowboys and Tigers all rumoured to have offered the one-Test Kiwi a contract.

Lolohea was penciled in as the 18th man by Kearney for this weekend's game against the Broncos and had trained with the first grade side this week, but his departure reportedly accelerated after the Warriors granted his release today having completed their signing of Zac Santo from the Raiders to be his replacement.

Lolohea's release meant he was able to make a final decision on which club to commit to, with Ivan Cleary's Tigers winning his signature in a two and a half year deal.

In his time at the Warriors, Lolohea scored 17 tries and kicked 18 goals in 52 first-grade matches.

The utility waived his 10-day cooling period, meaning he will be available to play for his new club next weekend against the Dragons.

Related

Warriors

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:28
1
The King knocked His Airness off the top of the NBA’s career post season points’ record of 5,987 while leading the Cavs to the playoff finals.

Watch: The moment LeBron James surpasses Michael Jordan's NBA postseason scoring record with classy three-pointer

00:30
2
Fa beat Hunter Sam by unanimous decision in their six round bout in Auckland last night.

Video: Kiwi heavyweight Junior Fa wins against former Aussie champ in lacklustre and frustrating boxing bout

01:40
3
Simon van Velthooven says his side still have a few tricks up their sleeves in Bermuda.

'We still haven't shown all our cards yet' - Team NZ cycling grinder happy to play the mind games

00:24
4
Kaino Kaino lost his four round boxing bout against fellow Kiwi Ruben Webster in Auckland last night.

Video: All Blacks veteran Jerome Kaino's older brother goes down swinging in scrappy boxing bout

5
WILLIAMSBURG, VA - MAY 21: Lydia Ko of New Zealand hits her tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Kingsmill Championship presented by JTBC on the River Course at Kingsmill Resort on May 21, 2017 in Williamsburg, Virginia. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Lydia Ko's world No. 1 ranking looks safe for another week as rivals struggle in latest LPGA event

01:43
The US President is becoming known for his one-of-a-kind dominating handshakes.

Watch: The evolution of Donald Trump's grab-and-yank power grab

The US President met his match in a handshake showdown with new French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels today.


01:26
The 22 victims include an off-duty cop, heroic aunty, children, teens, and mothers.

'Their wings were ready, but our hearts were not' - the faces and stories of Ariana Grande fans who lost their lives in attack

They include parents, children, teens, friends, a long serving cop, and a heroic aunty.

02:00
Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his colleagues aren't convinced.

Video: 'Two words, Marlon Brando' - Jack Tame pleased as Punch over his Shortland Street cameo

Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his Breakfast colleagues aren't convinced.

01:28
Spithill said Team NZ's design of adding bike stations to their vessel is nothing new.

Oracle's Aussie skipper Jimmy Spithill takes a sly dig at Team New Zealand, saying our bike innovation is nothing new

The mind games are underway in Bermuda.

00:24
Kaino Kaino lost his four round boxing bout against fellow Kiwi Ruben Webster in Auckland last night.

Video: All Blacks veteran Jerome Kaino's older brother goes down swinging in scrappy boxing bout

Kaino Kaino lost his bout against Ruben Webster last night by majority decision.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ