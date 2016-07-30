Tuimoala Lolohea granted early release by Warriors, signs two-year deal with Tigers - report

Tuimoala Lolohea has reportedly departed the Warriors after agreeing to sign a two-year deal with the West Tigers.

Tuimoala Lolohea on the attack for the Warriors against the Canberra Raiders. Source: Photosport

Fairfax report Lolohea has signed with the Ivan Cleary-coached side today after being released from his contract with the Warriors.

The 22-year-old fell out of favour with Warriors coach Stephen Kearney this season and was relegated to reserve grade play as a result which led to him seeking an early release from the club in recent weeks.

The New Zealand NRL franchise allowed Lolohea to talk to other NRL clubs with the Raiders, Cowboys and Tigers all rumoured to have offered the one-Test Kiwi a contract.

Lolohea was penciled in as the 18th man by Kearney for this weekend's game against the Broncos and had trained with the first grade side this week, but his departure reportedly accelerated after the Warriors granted his release today having completed their signing of Zac Santo from the Raiders to be his replacement.

Lolohea's release meant he was able to make a final decision on which club to commit to, with Ivan Cleary's Tigers winning his signature in a two and a half year deal.

In his time at the Warriors, Lolohea scored 17 tries and kicked 18 goals in 52 first-grade matches.