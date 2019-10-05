Tui Lolohea to play in Super League grand final after Salford stun heavyweights Wigan

Salford achieved something fans and players have only dreamt of, a maiden Grand Final, after defeating reigning English Super League champions Wigan in the semi finals this morning.

The Red Devils, which feature former Warriors Tui Lolohea and Krisnan Inu, will face St Helens in this weekend's Super League final.

Former Roosters and Sea Eagles play maker Jackson Hastings partnered Lolohea in the halves and was crowned the man of the match.

Source: 1 NEWS

Props Lee Mossop and Gil Dudson were among the tryscorers and former Kiwi winger Inu kicked eight successful goals in a dominant 28-4 win.

The Warriors had high expectations of retaining the Super League crown, but they were out played.

Krisnan Inu in action for the Bulldogs Source: Photosport

This famous victory for the Red Devils, who were long outsiders to win the Grand Final at the start of the season, will see them compete for the title for the very first time at Old Trafford next Saturday.