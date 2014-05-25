 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Trent Hodkinson taking new approach to preseason NRL preparations

share

Source:

AAP

So far ex-NSW halfback Trent Hodkinson has been a no-show on the Newcastle pre- season training paddock.

Trent Hodkinson against the Warriors

Source: Photosport

But the Knights playmaker insists he will return for the 2017 NRL season better than ever thanks to precautionary maintenance on his troublesome knee.

Hodkinson largely got through the 2016 unscathed without a recurrence of lingering knee issues, playing 23 games in his debut season for Newcastle.

However it did not stop Hodkinson taking a radical new pre-season approach to strengthen his knees - not that you could tell by watching the Knights training field.

Hodkinson has trained in the gym away from the main group for the Knights pre- season to date - an approach that has been a success, albeit a little lonely.

"It's different doing the hard yards when you're not with the other boys," Hodkinson told Knights TV.

"I'd love to be out on the paddock with the boys, but that will have to wait until after Christmas.

"This first eight weeks was all about building that leg strength so come the season I'll be ready to go and focused fully on footy, not the body."

Hodkinson has had a long running battle with knee issues, even undergoing stem cell therapy in 2014.

"I have been indoors doing the bike, lower leg weights and upper body to maintain leg strength without doing too much kilometres on the field," Hodkinson said.

"I have been doing fitness in other way, just being smart, a bit of maintenance.

"It's about management but also making sure I start next year good to go."

Newcastle will be sweating on a fit Hodkinson in 2017 after collecting two consecutive wooden spoons.

Hodkinson will also be out to reclaim his NSW No.7 jersey after relinquishing it in 2016.

He played all six Origins from 2014-15, scoring the match winning try to seal NSW's drought breaking series win two years ago.

Hodkinson has since made himself available for England selection under new coach Wayne Bennett ahead of the 2017 World Cup.

Newcastle started their Christmas break on Wednesday after easing in new recruits Rory Kostjasyn of North Queensland and Manly duo Jamie Buhrer and Josh Starling.

"As a whole, we feel like we are certainly a long way ahead of where we were last year," Knights coach Nathan Brown said.

They resume training on January 4.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:35
1
The rugby league player delievered the fight-ending blow on Ryan Carr-Ketu in the fourth round to extend his boxing record to 7-0.

Watch: Paul Gallen unloads deadly uppercut on Kiwi boxer's head to finish bout in emphatic knockout fashion

00:28
2
Isaiah Thomas stayed lying on the court after colliding with the Kiwi brick wall.

Watch: 'That's runnin' into the mountain!' Steven Adams monsters unaware Celtic defender with impenetrable screen

02:03
3

Indigenous rookie unleashes batting masterclass on unsuspecting Big Bash crowds

00:30
4
Speaking to commentators, Santner spoke of how he'd dismiss batsman Mahela Jayawardene, and did so just a few balls later.

Video: Black Caps all-rounder Mitchell Santner with spooky prediction to commentators

00:29
5
The former Australian captain couldn't resist the urge to get one over his past teammate, belting out the tune on air.

'You know it word for word!' - Ricky Ponting hilariously taunts Mark Waugh with old Barmy Army chant

03:53

Richie McCaw's mercy mission brings isolated Kaikoura residents Christmas gifts

The legendary ex-All Black took a helicopter full of gifts for quake-stricken Kaikoura residents with the help of a selfless Christchurch volunteer.

00:20
The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas, added to the capital's skyline today, following a visit to Milford Sound.

Video: The largest cruise ship ever to visit our shores docks in Wellington

The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas is here and on board are a circus school, a rock-climbing and more.

00:26
Loni ‘The Tongan Bear’ Uhila is a vicious rugby player and boxer but today we saw another side as he visited two young fans.

'The Tongan Bear' plays Santa Claus for Wellington families

Players from the Hurricanes, the Phoenix and the Firebirds teamed up with the Wellington City Mission to deliver 100 Christmas hampers.

00:48
Five-year-old Alexis Goatley of Auckland is Terrance the rubbish truck driver’s biggest fan. So much so he's given him a Christmas gift.

Watch: Kiwi kids exchange Christmas gifts with rubbish man hero

Two Auckland boys can tick one wish off their Christmas list, meeting their idol.

01:02
Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.

Milder looking weather today but we are 'looking good for Christmas'

Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ