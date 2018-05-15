 

Trent Hodkinson returns to Manly, named on the bench to face Melbourne

Trent Hodkinson's NRL return to Manly as the answer to their five-eighth woes is complete, with the Sea Eagles signing him until the end of 2019.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 05: Trent Hodkinson of the Sea Eagles is tackled during the round 26 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Brookvale Oval on September 5, 2010 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Trent Hodkinson of the Sea Eagles.

Source: Getty

A day after being released by Cronulla, Hodkinson had his Sea Eagles contract registered today by the NRL, freeing him to face Melbourne on Saturday night.

It will represent a return to the club where Hodkinson debuted in 2010. He had been then-coach Des Hasler's preferred halfback choice over Daly Cherry-Evans when Matt Orford left the club.

He's since won a State of Origin series for NSW and played for Canterbury and Newcastle, before heading to the Sharks last summer over the salary-cap clouded Sea Eagles.

Hodkinson was named on the bench for the clash with the Storm, with Dylan Walker still in the No.6 jersey. But if he fits in at training this week he could still potentially start at five-eighth.

Regardless, the shift means he is likely to fill injured five-eighth Lachlan Croker's jersey for the rest of the season once he establishes himself, giving Cherry-Evans a much needed experienced halves partner.

"Cherry's a great talent," Hodkinson said.

"He has been for a long time and his stronger attribute is running.

"Hopefully, I can alleviate some pressure fom Cherry and use my organisational skills to help him out, so he can be comfortable in his own game and go back to what he does best which is running."

Hodkinson's acquisition will come as a welcome relief to coach Trent Barrett, with the injury crisis deepening at the club.

Young forward Taniela Paseka will join six others in Manly's casualty ward for at least the next four weeks. Scans have revealed a high ankle sprain from Saturday's win over Brisbane.

"Trent's experience and game management will be of enormous value to us," Barrett said.

"As a person, Trent is also highly respected for the wonderful amount of work he does in the community, so he will bring plenty to the club on and off the field.

"This is a great signing for Manly."

