Travelling injured quartet suggests Warriors could stay in Australia long term

The Warriors have called in reinforcements for their prolonged stay in Australia, with the injured quartet of Jazz Tevaga, Agnatius Paasi, Gerard Beale and Josh Curren all travelling last night.

Jazz Tevaga in action for the Warriors in an NRL match against the Wests Tigers in Sydney. Source: Photosport

The Kiwi side are currently in a makeshift camp in Kingscliff, having made the call to base themselves in Australia to keep competing in the NRL, rather than go into self isolation after the travel restrictions put in place for New Zealand last weekend.

However, with the four players heading over into a mandatory 14-day self isolation after arriving in Australia, it appears that the Warriors are preparing to stay across the Tasman after this weekend's match against the Canberra Raiders on the Gold Coast.

Once recovered from injury, the players could be available as early as round four.

Speaking to Stuff yesterday, Warriors CEO Cameron George updated the situation his side are faced with.

"We've got to get them over there because if we don't get them into that 14-day cycle, obviously every day that goes by puts them back," he says.

"If we come back in two days or four days or eight days or whatever time frame it is, the sooner we get them there, the better we are in terms of some depth.

"They've got to be ready to play if we're playing on, as soon as that 15th day hits."