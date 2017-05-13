'It was tough mentally' - Tuivasa-Sheck on Warriors' devastating loss to Panthers

The on-field talk was all there in the Warriors' second-half collapse against Penrith, according to skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

It's just the action that was missing.

The Warriors squandered a 22-point halftime lead in western Sydney to lose 36-28 on Saturday, in the worst capitulation in the club's NRL history.

Cruising through tries to Kieran Foran, Ryan Hoffman, David Fusitu'a and a double to Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, a win appeared a formality at the break.

But four tries in 12 minutes turned the match on its head, before Tyrone Peachey put the nail in the Aucklanders' coffin late.

Tuivasa-Sheck, who was ordinary at fullback and missed five of his seven attempted tackles, appeared aghast post-match.

As the new captain, he did all he could to settle nerves among the jittery team and restore confidence.

"It was tough mentally, trying to get the boys back into it, trying to forget about the quick tries and get back into what we're doing," the 23-year-old said.

"But (it was the) the same thing.

"It's frustrating because we're all out there saying the right things - we just couldn't deliver on the actions."

On the injury front, centre Solomone Kata will undergo further tests in Auckland this week after experiencing a tight calf.