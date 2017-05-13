 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


'It was tough mentally' - Tuivasa-Sheck on Warriors' devastating loss to Panthers

share

Source:

AAP

The on-field talk was all there in the Warriors' second-half collapse against Penrith, according to skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

The Panthers made an incredible comeback to beat the Warriors 36-28 at Pepper Stadium.
Source: SKY

It's just the action that was missing.

The Warriors squandered a 22-point halftime lead in western Sydney to lose 36-28 on Saturday, in the worst capitulation in the club's NRL history.

Cruising through tries to Kieran Foran, Ryan Hoffman, David Fusitu'a and a double to Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, a win appeared a formality at the break.

But four tries in 12 minutes turned the match on its head, before Tyrone Peachey put the nail in the Aucklanders' coffin late.

Tuivasa-Sheck, who was ordinary at fullback and missed five of his seven attempted tackles, appeared aghast post-match.

As the new captain, he did all he could to settle nerves among the jittery team and restore confidence.

It looked as though Blake blew a try but he backed himself to score an important try for Penrith.
Source: SKY

"It was tough mentally, trying to get the boys back into it, trying to forget about the quick tries and get back into what we're doing," the 23-year-old said.

"But (it was the) the same thing.

"It's frustrating because we're all out there saying the right things - we just couldn't deliver on the actions."

On the injury front, centre Solomone Kata will undergo further tests in Auckland this week after experiencing a tight calf.

The Warriors, who slipped to 12th with four wins from 10 matches after the defeat, will next play St George Illawarra in Hamilton on Friday.

Related

Warriors

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The All Blacks centre turned something out of nothing on a soggy Loftus Versfeld pitch to seal a dramatic 17-10 win over the Bulls.

Watch: 'Look at the pace!' Malakai Fekitoa leaves Bulls defenders for dead as his spectacular solo-try snatches a late victory for the Highlanders

00:30
2
The All Blacks centre turned something out of nothing on a soggy Loftus Versfeld pitch to seal a dramatic 17-10 win over the Bulls.

Malakai Fekitoa's magic in the dying minutes steals ugly win for the Highlanders against the Bulls

00:30
3
Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez thought for all money his two-footed penalty had put his side level against Manchester City.

Watch: What's wrong with this penalty? Eagle eyed referee rules out 'freak' spot kick to deny Leicester City late equaliser


00:21
4
Probably a world's first with a fullback jumping in at lineout time.

Watch: 'Everyone's in there!' Hurricanes pull out tricky lineout move with Jordie Barrett and Julian Savea

00:30
5
All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo and Bulls lock RG Snyman both had earlier showers for their horrific shoulder charges.

Watch: 'That’s trouble that!' Ugly scenes mar Highlanders win over the Bulls as players from both sides see RED for cynical shoulder charges

Back to Basics: Five easy steps to easing the addiction of shopping at the supermarket

This week our columnist Lydia Harvey gives her top tips to shopping fresh and local.

00:24
Te Maire Martin's snap shot at goal completed the comeback for the Panthers.

Kiwi wonder-kid Te Maire Martin, 20, rejects Melbourne Storm offer to join Shaun Johnson in the Warriors halves - report

Reports out of Sydney say the deal for Martin to join the Warriors is all but done.

US Police Generic

Boy, 8, knocked unconscious trying to shake hands with bully, two days before committing suicide in US

He was described as a "very loving little boy".

01:03
Dame Valerie says the first 13 weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

'When you're an athlete you control everything, but now this little human inside of you is controlling you' - mum-to-be Dame Valerie Adams

Dame Valerie says the first weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

01:43
When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.

Why are so many Kiwi kids not at school on rainy days?

When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ