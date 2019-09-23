TODAY |

Toronto Wolfpack target England's Manu Tuilagi to join Sonny Bill Williams - report

Canada-based English Super League side Toronto Wolfpack are reportedly lining up another high-profile recruit, targeting England centre Manu Tuilagi for a switch to rugby league, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Already poised to sign All Black Sonny Bill Williams to a two-year, $10 million deal, the Wolfpack are reportedly interested in acquiring Tuilagi's services ahead of their first season in English rugby league's premier competition.

Writing for The Daily Telegraph, Ross Heppenstall claims that Toronto Wolfpack head coach Brian McDermott scouted Tuilagi in Japan, during England's victory over the All Blacks at the Rugby World Cup.

England beat a resilient Tongan side who fought hard throughout the match despite the score line. Source: Spark Sport RWC

"A lot of NRL players are now cold-calling Brian Noble, Toronto's director of rugby, about joining," a source told The Telegraph.

"The signing of Sonny Bill shows how serious the Wolfpack are in trying to crack the North American market. They want to sign players who are considered 'rock stars' in order to change the face of Super League.

"Manu Tuilagi is definitely next on their list."

The Telegraph also claims that Kiwi-born England centre Ben Te'o is another on the Wolfpack's shortlist.

England's George Ford and Manu Tuilagi celebrate. Source: Photosport
