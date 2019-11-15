Toronto Wolfpack blown away by 'training freak' Sonny Bill Williams

Sonny Bill Williams is being hailed by his new coach at Toronto Wolfpack, training with his new teammates for the first time in Manchester.

Williams, 34, returns to rugby league after last year's Rugby World Cup in Japan, helping the All Blacks to a third placed finish.

The cross code star then signed on with the newly promoted UK Super League side, becoming the highest paid player across either code.

Joining up with the Wolfpack for the first time overnight, Williams' professionalism was on show for his new teammates to see, according to coach Brian McDermott.

"He's come back in great shape," McDermott told media.

"The guy's a training freak, anyway, a gym freak. You can't keep him out of the gym. He looks good."