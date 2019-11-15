TODAY |

Toronto Wolfpack blown away by 'training freak' Sonny Bill Williams

Source:  1 NEWS

Sonny Bill Williams is being hailed by his new coach at Toronto Wolfpack, training with his new teammates for the first time in Manchester.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Williams said looking at the deal while the World Cup was still winnable goes against his philosophies. Source: 1 NEWS

Williams, 34, returns to rugby league after last year's Rugby World Cup in Japan, helping the All Blacks to a third placed finish.

The cross code star then signed on with the newly promoted UK Super League side, becoming the highest paid player across either code.

Joining up with the Wolfpack for the first time overnight, Williams' professionalism was on show for his new teammates to see, according to coach Brian McDermott.

"He's come back in great shape," McDermott told media.

"The guy's a training freak, anyway, a gym freak. You can't keep him out of the gym. He looks good."

Williams will be in contention for the Wolfpack's Super League opener, coming against Castleford Tigers on February 2.

League
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Williamson out, Phillips to make Test debut for Black Caps against Australia
2
Toronto Wolfpack blown away by 'training freak' Sonny Bill Williams
3
Serena Williams touches down in Auckland ahead of ASB Classic return
4
Ex-All Black Charles Piutau produces miracle try saving tackle in English Premiership
5
2019 in review: Remembering the New Zealanders we lost
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Eels star Maika Sivo to face court in Fiji over alleged hotel incident

Titan Jai Arrow to take up lucrative four-year deal with the Rabbitohs

Warriors lend hand to rebuild rural NSW town impacted by wildfires

Storm exploring options to release star winger Josh Addo-Carr