Tonga's star winger David Fusitu'a goes down with ankle injury during RLWC training

In-form Tonga winger David Fusitu'a could be in doubt for Tonga’s Rugby League World Cup semi-final against England after going down in training today in Auckland.

Fusitu'a could be in doubt for Tonga's RLWC semi-final against England on Saturday in Auckland.
Fusitu'a suffered an injury during his side’s training, rolling his ankle.

Tonga are set to face England on Saturday at Mount Smart Stadium, with the winner securing a World Cup final berth in Brisbane next week.

