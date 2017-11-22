Tonga's star winger David Fusitu'a goes down with ankle injury during RLWC training

In-form Tonga winger David Fusitu'a could be in doubt for Tonga’s Rugby League World Cup semi-final against England after going down in training today in Auckland.
Fusitu'a could be in doubt for Tonga's RLWC semi-final against England on Saturday in Auckland.
Source: 1 NEWS
Fusitu'a suffered an injury during his side’s training, rolling his ankle.
Tonga are set to face England on Saturday at Mount Smart Stadium, with the winner securing a World Cup final berth in Brisbane next week.
More Tonga content you may be interested in
The two league stars have hit it off since being in camp for the RLWC.
Source: 1 NEWS
The Mate Ma'a Tonga centre is looking in top shape for this weekend’s clash with England.
Source: 1 NEWS
Mate Ma'a Tonga will face England at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday for a spot in the World Cup final.
Source: 1 NEWS
Mate Ma'a Tonga mingled with fans this afternoon as they prepare for their RLWC semi-final against England.
Source: 1 NEWS