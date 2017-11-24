Tonga's Jason Taumalolo chipper in reggae-inspired training session before England showdown

Tonga's biggest league star Jason Taumalolo showed no signs of angst, smiling and looking completely calm at his team's final training session this afternoon in Auckland before tomorrow's Rugby League World Cup semi-final showdown with England at Mount Smart Stadium.

Taumalolo, 24, has been in hot form at this year's tournament, leading from the front of his forward pack with his barnstorming carries.

Tonga head into tomorrow's clash undefeated with England only losing one game so far to defending champions Australia, 18-4 last month in Melbourne in their first round robin match.

The winner of tomorrow's match will face either Fiji or Australia in next week's final in Brisbane.