Tongan stars Taumalolo, Taukeiaho nominated for Golden Boot award as international player of year

AAP
Sydney Roosters, Australia and NSW duo Boyd Cordner and James Tedesco have been nominated for the Rugby League International Federation's Golden Boot award.

The pair, who were integral parts of the Blues' State of Origin success and also the Roosters' grand final victory last month are on an initial long list of four.

They are joined by Kangaroos teammate Valentine Holmes and North Queensland's Jason Taumalolo and his Tonga teammate Sio Siua Taukeiaho.

The award will cover all full international games played between the final of the Rugby League World Cup last December and November 4.

Sika Manu says clips of Taumalolo bumps-offs get him in the mood for a match. Source: 1 NEWS

Tedesco has scored two tries in his first two appearances in Kangaroos colours against New Zealand and Tonga this month having previously represented Italy.

More names will be added to the list after this weekend's England's Test against New Zealand with the list reduced to four before the winner is announced on November 7 in Leeds.

For the first time there will be an award for the best player in the women's game with Australia's Ali Brigginshaw and Isabelle Kelly shortlisted alongside Honey Hireme of New Zealand.

The RLIF will also be honouring the players who have made over 50 international appearances.

Previous winners of the Golden Boot include Cameron Smith, Johnathan Thurston, Billy Slater and Greg Inglis.

Honey Hireme (left), Sio Siua Taukeiaho (centre), and Jason Taumalolo. Source: Photosport
