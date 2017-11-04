Tongan star Michael Jennings to stay in the NRL through until 2021

After months of negotiations, Michael Jennings has finally re-signed with Parramatta for another two seasons.

Tonga's Michael Jennings dives over to score a try against Samoa in Hamilton. Source: Photosport

The 31-year-old looks set to end his NRL career at the Eels after inking a new deal that will keep him at the club until the end of 2021.

The Tongan international's signing is another boost for Parramatta, who have added Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Ryan Matterson to their already impressive 2020 roster.

Last year's wooden spooners Parramatta were one of the big movers in 2019, finishing fifth in the regular season before bowing out in the semi-finals while thrashing Brisbane 58-0 along the way.

Eels football boss Mark O'Neill believed Parramatta were now in sight of 2020 premiership success after locking up Jennings, who will resume his lethal left side combination with winger Maika Sivo.

"Securing Michael is an important component to our roster management going forward," he said of 278-NRL game veteran Jennings.

"His skill and experience really contributed to our much improved performance in 2019 and he will add enormous value in the future as we strive for premiership success considering he knows what it takes to perform on the highest stage."