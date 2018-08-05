 

Tongan star Jason Taumalolo steamrolls James Tedesco as Roosters hold off Cowboys in NRL nailbiter

AAP
League
NRL

The Sydney Roosters have continued to warm up for the NRL finals by surviving a late scare from North Queensland to claim their fourth-straight win in the NRL.

The Roosters appeared set for a cricket score when Daniel Tupou dived over to kick his team out to a comfortable 18-point lead midway through the second half last night.

But a 58th minute try to Johnathan Thurston kickstarted a Cowboys comeback, and the visitors got within six on Gavin Cooper's effort not long after.

The visitors - who were near-perfect with 33 completions from 34 sets - had a number of looks at the Roosters tryline that had the 9721 Allianz Stadium crowd on edge.

However the Roosters held on to prevail 26-20 and set up a mouth-watering clash with ladder leaders and fierce rivals South Sydney next Friday.

The loss for the Cowboys - as well as Parramatta's win earlier on Saturday - also means Thurston remains in danger of retiring with the wooden spoon.

The Townsville-based side are now equal with the Eels on 12 points with four games to go.

"(Johnathan Thurston's) forward pass with four minutes to go was the first error of the game for them," Roosters coach Trent Robinson said post-game.

"I praised the guys.

"If we get a high completion rate - and even if the other team gets higher - we don't lose. And that was the case tonight, but it happened that the opposition held the ball the whole game."

Latrell Mitchell picked up where he left off from last week's tryscoring feats when he opened the scoring courtesy of Boyd Cordner's quick hands in the 12th minute.

Cowboys star Jason Taumalolo responded by stampeding over James Tedesco not long after, before the Roosters kicked ahead on one of the tries of the season by Joseph Manu.

The Roosters centre produced a goose step and fend on Justin O'Neill before flicking back to Blake Ferguson, who kicked ahead for Manu to soar and finish.

Two penalty goals from Mitchell ensured the Roosters were up by eight at the break, and a big score loomed when Blake Ferguson crossed early in second half.

Thurston finished the night with 12 individual points to take him to 2180 career points, moving past Andrew Johns (2176) to become the third highest pointscorer of all time.

Cowboys coach Paul Green was frustrated with a slow play-the-ball for most of the match but remained hopeful his team could catch the Roosters late.

"They were lying all over (us). Ten second play the ball I think it was at the end. But it wasn't why we lost the game," Green said.

"Obviously defensively we just didn't control their power game very well for periods, particularly through the middle part or at least the middle part of that second half."

The Sydney Roosters overcame the Cowboys 26-20 at Allianz Stadium. Source: SKY
Parramatta centre Jarryd Hayne featured in a game-tilting run against his former club as the Eels improved their chances of avoiding a third NRL wooden spoon in seven years with a 28-12 win over Gold Coast.

It was the fifth win of the season for the Eels, who scored just six points after halftime and had captain Tim Mannah sent to sin-bin with 13 minutes to go in Saturday's ANZ Stadium encounter.

Hayne, who finished 2016 at the Titans and spent 2017 there, didn't have much impact early on, gifting the Gold Coast a scrum feed 20 metres out from his own line after losing the ball.

But he worked his way into the game and played a big role in the Eels' decisive surge late in the first half, as they piled on 16 points in 10 minutes to lead 22-6 at halftime..

He showed great strength and footwork to brush off three defenders to score the Eels second try.

Hayne was instrumental in setting up a try for winger Bevan French, with the Eels other wide man George Jennings crossing after some slick passing from five- eighth Corey Norman and fullback Clint Gutherson.

The Titans squandered several great second-half opportunities either side of winger Anthony Don sprinting 90 metres for his second try after intercepting a Mitchell Moses pass.

Fullback Michael Gordon dropped the ball over the line and centre Konrad Hurrell lost the ball just short of the line.

Potential tries to Sami and captain Ryan James were rubbed out for forward passes and halfback AJ Brimson had a clear passage to the line but dropped a pass from Mitch Rein.

Gordon missed all three of his conversion attempts.

Mannah was sin binned for multiple ruck indiscretions but the only score that came while he was off was the clinching try from five-eighth Corey Norman who pounced on his own kick.

Mannah and lock Nathan Brown provided Parramatta plenty of go forward with their powerful running, while halves Norman and Moses impressed with their playmaking options.

Prop Mannah scored the first points when he smashed through three defenders to notch his first try in 31 games.

The Parramatta Eels defeated Gold Coast 28-12 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney. Source: SKY
1 NEWS
League
Warriors

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck came up with an extraordinary try-saving play that proved decisive as his team secured an 18-12 win over the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Late in the first half, with the Dragons on the attack, centre Tim Lafai appeared clean through to score, until the Warriors' skipper stepped in.

Tuivasa-Sheck somehow managed to get himself between Lafai and the ground, forcing a knock-on to win a turnover for the Warriors.

His effort would prove vital, as the Warriors snuck home by a converted try.

The star fullback saved the day for his side in Wollongong. Source: SKY
