Tongan star Jason Taumalolo happy to see NRL players choose Pacific teams

Mate Ma'a Tonga star Jason Taumalolo says he is glad to see more NRL players choose to represent Pacific nations ahead of this weekend's international window.

Former Kiwis players Martin Taupau and Jamayne Isaako have opted to play for Toa Samoa against Papua New Guinea on Saturday in Sydney.

"Obviously, whenever you get guys wanting to go back and represent their heritage it is always special," said Taumalolo.

"Seeing Martin and Jamayne go back, it's huge not only for their countries but for, obviously, their heritage themselves.

Kiwis Martin Taupau is tackled by Kangaroos Adian Guerra and Aaron Woods

"It's good."

Taumalolo was heavily criticised in 2017 ahead of the Rugby League World Cup after making a late switch from the Kiwis to represent Tonga at the tournament.