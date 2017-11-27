Tongan league fans vow to march in central Auckland once again to show anger at ref's decision

A Tonga rugby league supporter has confirmed they are planning a repeat of last night's march from Quay St to Aotea Square in central Auckland, in protest at Saturday night's defeat by England.

John says the group wants to make it clear they are protesting the result of Saturday's semi-final.

Those attending have been asked to take signs referencing the disputed try and refereeing.

England beat Tonga 20-18 in their Rugby League World Cup match, after a last-minute try by Andrew Fifita was disallowed by referee Matt Cecchin due to an earlier knock-on.



Fans are upset Cecchin didn't ask to have the play reviewed by the television match official, and John says the ref was harsh on Tonga throughout the whole game.

Supporters have enlisted legal support in their bid to right things for the Tongan team.

Last night's march saw thousands of flag-waving Tongan fans flooding central city streets, seemingly catching police short-staffed.