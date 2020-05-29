Tongan Broncos star Kotoni Staggs facing two-game ban for high shot

Brisbane centre Kotoni Staggs is facing a maximum two-game NRL ban for his high shot on Parramatta five-eighth Dylan Brown on Thursday.

Staggs was hit with a grade-two careless high tackle charge following his shot on Brown midway through the second half of their loss at Suncorp Stadium.

Staggs can reduce his suspension to one match if he takes the early guilty plea or risk being rubbed out for two games if he unsuccessfully goes to the judiciary.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold has a number of options to replace Staggs, including Herbie Farnworth who was on the bench against the Eels.

The NRL also confirmed Brisbane halfback Brodie Croft was allowed to play despite failing his first pre-game temperature test.

Under biosecurity protocols, players have a maximum two tests to come in under the 37.2-degree cutout before being allowed to enter the stadium on game day.

Croft was isolated for 15 minutes after failing the first initial exam, before passing with a 36.8 with his second check.