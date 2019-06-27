TODAY |

Tonga star's cheeky line to stop Broncos teammate joining the Warriors

AAP
More From
League
Warriors

 Reports linking Matt Lodge with NRL club Warriors won't go away but Tevita Pangai Jnr reckons he has come up with a compelling argument to retain his Brisbane teammate.

The cheeky Tonga international says working with your father-in-law would be a deal breaker for him - and urged Lodge to avoid the potentially awkward situation in New Zealand.

Besides a lucrative offer, the Warriors appeared to hold a trump card in their bid to lure Lodge across the ditch - his partner's father is recruitment boss Peter O'Sullivan.

While Lodge is believed to be mulling over the chance for his partner to be closer to family, Pangai Jnr reckoned if it was up to him it would be an open and shut case.

"I am not sure if he'd want to be working with his father-in-law - that would be pretty awkward for me," he laughed.

"I hope he does say no. I haven't heard and it's not my place, it's up to him.

"I hope he stays. But it would be pretty awkward (working with your father-in- law), wouldn't it?"

Either way off contract Lodge has to make a decision by the June 30 deadline whether he wants to leave Brisbane or take up the mammoth Warriors deal.

Parramatta are also reportedly still in the mix despite reports they had pulled out.

It all may depend on the mooted departure of Broncos forward Jaydn Su'A to ex- Brisbane mentor Wayne Bennett's South Sydney, which would free more money up to retain Lodge.

The Broncos have reportedly told Su'A he is free to leave for Redfern with Bennett believed to have offered a deal until the end of 2021.

Not surprisingly, Pangai Jnr also had a unique take on Su'A's situation.

"That (Su'A's future) is out of our control. We don't have (NBA star) LeBron James here controlling the market and player movements," he said.

"That's the hard thing being in Brisbane. There are always good players coming through and it's always hard to keep them all.

"As far as I know he has got a contract this year and I hope he honours it."

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - APRIL 14: Matthew Lodge of the Broncos walks on the field after the round six NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Brisbane Broncos at Mt Smart Stadium on April 14, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Martin Hunter/Getty Images)
Matt Lodge. Source: Getty
More From
League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:12
A months-old video of Megan Rapinoe has emerged, and the US President isn’t happy.
'We're not going to the f****** White House' - US football star ignites war of words with Donald Trump
2
Tua said former foe Cameron visited him during his eight days of getting his traditional Samoan tattoo.
'It's the only world title that matters' - David Tua on receiving Samoan tatau, friendship with Shane Cameron
3
GoFundMe says former Wallaby’s campaign violated its terms.
Israel Folau's legal fund tops $2 million as he takes on Rugby Australia
4
It appears Savea will most likely return to the loose forwards this weekend for his side's play-off match against the Bulls.
Scott Robertson labels Ardie Savea as the best player in Super Rugby
5
New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka against Mate Ma'a Tonga during a Test in Hamilton at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.
Tongan advisory council hit out at 'exploitation' of fans after Kiwis Test
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Latrell Mitchell (NSW). Rugby League - 2018 State of Origin, Game 1 played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) between the NSW Blues v QLD Maroons on 6 June 2018.

Storm expect fired up Roosters star Latrell Mitchell following NSW Origin snub
Nathan Cleary

Blues' Nathan Cleary likely to miss out on Origin decider
00:29
Kata yesterday revealed that he will be joining the Melbourne Storm for the remainder of the 2019 NRL season.

'Best of luck to the brother' - Leviaha Pulu pays tribute to departing Warrior Solomone Kata
New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka against Mate Ma'a Tonga during a Test in Hamilton at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

Tongan advisory council hit out at 'exploitation' of fans after Kiwis Test