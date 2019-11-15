Tonga star meets his father for the first time as Kingdom celebrates historic win over Australia

Tongan league star Kotoni Staggs has met his father for the first time as celebrations kick off in the tiny Pacific island kingdom.

Today was declared a public holiday in Tonga after their rugby league team's historic upset win over Australia at Eden Park two weeks ago.

Part-indigenous star Staggs chose to play for Tonga in June to learn about his Pacific island heritage, having never meet his father.

“To reunite with my dad is a special moment," Staggs said. "As you can see the parade is going on.

“You know it's a different feeling for me and I'm grateful to be a part of it.”