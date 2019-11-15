TODAY |

Tonga star meets his father for the first time as Kingdom celebrates historic win over Australia

1 NEWS
More From
League
NRL
Pacific Islands

Tongan league star Kotoni Staggs has met his father for the first time as celebrations kick off in the tiny Pacific island kingdom.

Today was declared a public holiday in Tonga after their rugby league team's historic upset win over Australia at Eden Park two weeks ago.

Part-indigenous star Staggs chose to play for Tonga in June to learn about his Pacific island heritage, having never meet his father.

“To reunite with my dad is a special moment," Staggs said. "As you can see the parade is going on.

“You know it's a different feeling for me and I'm grateful to be a part of it.”

Thousands lined the streets of Nuku'alofa, with Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou among those relishing the festivities.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Today was declared a public holiday in Tonga after its rugby league team's historic upset win over Australia at Eden Park two weeks ago with typically exuberant celebrations at the parade. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
League
NRL
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
Wallabies star Taniela 'Tongan Thor' Tupou gatecrashes Tongan rugby league parade on quad bike
2
Battle to be All Blacks coach a three-horse race, says Scotty Stevenson
3
Kieran Read reveals early interaction with Richie McCaw that left him 's******* myself'
4
'I wouldn't want to be anywhere else' - Sonny Bill Williams meets Wolfpack teammates
5
'A Highlander through and through' – Aaron Mauger stoked to secure NZ's most wanted coach, Tony Brown
MORE FROM
League
MORE
02:57

Sonny Bill Williams said talks with Toronto Wolfpack happened day after RWC loss to England

As child measles deaths mount in Samoa, anti-vax movement being blamed for outbreak

Joint funeral being held for two babies who died of suspected measles in Samoa
03:27

SBW talks new deal with Wolfpack, support from 'ride or die' wife and thoughts of staying in NZ