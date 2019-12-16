TODAY |

Tonga star Manase Fainu who's accused of almost killing a man, excused from Sydney court appearance

Source:  AAP

Manase Fainu's recovery from shoulder surgery has kept the Manly NRL player from attending court where he is accused of almost killing a man in a church dance knife attack.

Manase Fainu. Source: Photosport

Fainu, who has pleaded not guilty to several charges, was excused from Liverpool Local Court today when his matter was briefly mentioned.

The 21-year-old hooker recently had surgery, his lawyer Najee Makhoul told the court before handing up a medical certificate.

The court was told almost the entire brief of evidence had been provided to Mr Makhoul. The remainder is due before February 3 when the matter returns to court.

Detectives charged Fainu in late October with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, affray and recklessly causing grievous bodily harm in company.

His bail conditions require him to report daily to police and only leave home in the company of his parents.

Attending Sea Eagles training, medical and legal appointments is also permitted.

His alleged victim, 24, was found at the Wattle Grove party with a punctured lung after being stabbed in the back.

At a bail hearing in November, Fainu's legal team disputed eyewitness assertions that the up-and-coming player was the man who inflicted the wound.

A Smithfield man, 20, faces a charge of affray over the stabbing.

