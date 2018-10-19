TODAY |

Tonga National Rugby League's appeal against expulsion dismissed by court

Source: 

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed Tonga National Rugby League's (TNRL) appeal against its expulsion from the global governing body.

Jason Taumalolo leads Tonga's Sipi Tau Source: Photosport

The TNRL was expelled from the International Rugby League (IRL) in March last year, after a long-running battle over governance, money and a threatened player boycott.

A two-day hearing was held in December, with CAS confirming on Tuesday the resolution of the IRL's Board to expel the TNRL from its membership had been upheld.

The panel of three arbitrators from the USA, Australia and Canada, concluded the expulsion was justified] after the "TNRL's refusal to cooperate with or to participate in the IRL's investigation and consultation processes."

The panel said the TNRL did not comply with its membership duties and failed "to consider or adopt any of the good governance recommendations made to it".

The IRL will now press ahead with plans to appoint a new governing body to represent Tongan rugby league.

The Asia-Pacific Rugby League Confederation has already endorsed the bid by Tonga Ma'a Tonga Rugby League (TMTRL), which has the support of the current Tongan players and coach.

A spokesperson declined to comment on the CAS ruling, saying the matter was dealt with by the IRL.

Tonga must have a recognised governing body with the IRL in order to compete at the Rugby League World Cup in England later this year.

www.rnz.co.nz

League
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
NRL rocked by sex-tape scandal involving Eels player
2
Moana Pasifika reveals '80 per cent' eligibility rules for new Super Rugby team - 'You can't play for the All Blacks'
3
Tonga National Rugby League's appeal against expulsion dismissed by court
4
Patrick Tuipulotu worried about losing Blues players to Moana Pasifika
5
Former Warriors prop Jack Hetherington hit with sixth ban in young career
MORE FROM
League
MORE

NRL rocked by sex-tape scandal involving Eels player
00:19

Former Warriors prop Jack Hetherington hit with sixth ban in young career

Warriors prodigy Reece Walsh ready for debut in the eye of the Storm

Official result adds another Parliamentary seat for women in Samoa's election