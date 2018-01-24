Tonga name national league competition after Cowboys star Jason Taumalolo

Tonga has named their national competition after Queensland Cowboys star Jason Taumalolo, after his side's historic run at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

Jason Taumalolo of Tonga on the charge during the 2017 Rugby League World Cup match between the New Zealand Kiwis and Tonga at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton. Source: Getty

NRL.com reports that 'The Jason Taumalolo Cup' is set to kick off on February 17.

Taumalolo was the centre of attention at last year's RLWC after his late decision to turn his back from New Zealand and represent Tonga at the tournament.

The 24-year-old was joined by Sharks star prop Andrew Fifita who defected from Australia to represent Tonga, with former Kiwis players David Fusitu'a, Sio Siua Taukei'aho and Man Ma'u choosing Tonga over New Zealand.

Taumalolo said he was excited to have the national competition named after him and said he is proud to see rugby league become more popular.

"Tonga's dominated by rugby union, pretty much every time, so for us boys to put rugby league on the map in Tonga, now everyone is starting to play rugby league," Taumalolo told NRL.com.

"It's growing, so hopefully in a few years' time there will be a bit of a grassroots, and boys coming through the ranks in [the] NRL system."

Tonga defeated New Zealand 28-22 in the pool stages and became the first second tier nation to beat a top tier side.

They were eventually knocked out of the tournament controversially against England 20-18.