Tonga to celebrate rugby league win over Australia with public holiday

Tonga is set to celebrate the historic rugby league wins over Australia and Great Britain with a public holiday and reception for players next Friday.



Tongan government officials are set to announce a public holiday following the 16-12 win over the Kangaroos, by far the highest profile in the team's history.



It came just a week after Tonga also caused a massive boilover by defeating Great Britain, the runners-up behind Australia from the 2017 World Cup.



Your playlist will load after this ad

Players will also travel to the country next week to be a part of the celebration, albeit without coach Kristian Woolf as he heads to the English Super League with St Helens.

"Such is the spirit of immense joy, felicitations, and thankfulness conveyed," Prime Minister Pohiva Tuionetoa was reported to have said in a statement.



"For the outstanding, awe inspiring, and unique triumph of the Tonga Rugby League Invitational XIII over the reigning Australian and British Rugby League Teams."



It comes after the previous Prime Minister was forced to step in and urge the International Rugby League resolve a player dispute with the former board last month, ending a brief strike



Your playlist will load after this ad

Tonga have already begun planning for a full-blown assault on the 2021 World Cup, with the majority of the team still young enough to be in their prime in two years' time.



"There's no doubt we can (win it)," Woolf said after Saturday night's win.



"We've just beaten Great Britain and we've just beaten Australia. And we've got a lot of improvement from (Saturday night), too. That was a tough, gritty effort."

