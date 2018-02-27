 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tonga captain says watching YouTube clips of teammates ‘doing some damage’ has upped his own game

AAP
Topics
League
Pacific Islands

Tonga captain Sika Manu has revealed using YouTube clips of Mate Ma'a teammates Andrew Fifita and Jason Taumalolo to inspire his Super League form.

Fifita and Taumalolo will spearhead Tonga in their historic rugby league Test against world champions Australia at Mt Smart Stadium today.

It comes just over a year after Fifita dramatically walked out on the Kangaroos on the eve of last year's World Cup to join the Mate Ma'a.

Taumalolo also switched allegiances from New Zealand in a move that inspired the island nation to a fairytale run to the semi-finals.

And now their own captain admitted to going one step further and watching the pair's NRL highlights to spark his game for Hull FC this season.

"I was telling one of the other boys that I watched a bit of YouTube with Jason and Andrew to get a bit of motivation to get up for my club games," Manu said.

"It's crazy to see them doing what they're doing for our nation."

Asked whether there was any specific he enjoyed viewing, Manu said: "Not really. I just like to watch Jason and Andrew running the ball and doing some damage.

"It's mostly the bump-offs. They're (two) of the most dominant attackers in the NRL and I'm sure there's other boys that do the same as me as well."

The Kangaroos are on high alert for their former countryman in Fifita, who has garnered a reputation as delivering on the big stage.

"He's proven that throughout his career at Origin level. He's had some big games there and obviously in the grand final when they won it for Cronulla," Boyd Cordner said.

"He's an emotional guy and this is an emotional game for them.

"I suppose there'll be a few Australian jumpers in the crowd, but he's one of their leaders and looking for a big game."

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga was reluctant to discuss Fifita's controversial decision and form ahead of the encounter.

"Andrew made a choice around what's passionate to him and what's close to his heart. We don't criticise that," Meninga said.

"We believe that that's what he should do, that's the right thing to do.

"To be honest with you, we lost last week so this week's been about our prep and what we have to do well ourselves individually."

Tonga's Sika Manu celebrates the win. Kiwis v Tonga, Rugby League World Cup, FMG Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 11 November, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz
Tonga's Sika Manu celebrates beating the Kiwis. Source: Photosport
Topics
League
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:06
Tonga’s league team take on Australia in Auckland on October 20.
Meet George, possibly Mate Ma'a Tonga's biggest fan, ahead of tonight's Australia Test
2
Chiefs' Brad Weber, dejected following their loss during the Investec Super Rugby Semi-Final match, Hurricanes v Chiefs at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. 30th July 2016. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz
Dejected Brad Weber called All Blacks after missing 51-man squad - 'I thought I was a decent chance'
3
Canterbury player Mitchell Drummond celebrates his try during their Mitre 10 Cup Semi Final game Tasman v Canterbury. Trafalgar Park, Nelson, New Zealand. Friday 19 October 2018. ©Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz
Canterbury secure Mitre 10 Cup final spot with win over Tasman
4
The Kangaroos face Tonga in Auckland tomorrow night.
'Our forwards are a lot bigger' – Tonga captain on how his side can beat Australia
5
Usain Bolt
'Not enough in 100 years' - Rival coach slams Usain Bolt's A-League experiment
MORE FROM
League
MORE
01:02
Kristian Woolf and Sika Manu praised the decision of the two stars to represent Tonga.

Watch: Tonga coach, captain hail impact of Jason Taumalolo, Andrew Fifita
01:17
Mate Ma'a Tonga face Australia for the very first time this weekend.

'We are hopeful we can deliver' - Tonga in line for more Test matches after Mt Smart sellout

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 29: Konrad Hurrell of the Titans scores a try during the round 20 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the New Zealand Warriors at Cbus Super Stadium on July 29, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Konrad Hurrell departing Titans to join Super League club Leeds - 'He could be a real cult hero for them'
00:21
Taumalolo said without Australia's usual veterans they will have a lot of firepower with their young stars.

'We didn't think it'd have this much affect on our people' - Jason Taumalolo blown away by Mate Ma'a Tonga fans