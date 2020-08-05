Tonga and Broncos star Kotoni Staggs under investigation for alcohol-related incident

Brisbane Broncos head coach Kevin Walters insists an NRL investigation into the drunken behaviour of centre Kotoni Staggs will not deter Brisbane's bid to re-sign the off-contract centre.

Kotoni Staggs. Source: Getty

The NRL has confirmed its integrity unit is investigating the 22-year-old for an alleged alcohol-fuelled incident with a woman in a Brisbane pub earlier this month.

It's understood Staggs made an unwanted advance on a woman and put his arm around her, before being told to back off.

It then escalated and Staggs was moved on from the premises.

There is no police investigation and the NRL is reviewing CCTV footage of the incident to determine the next course of action.

It adds to a worrying list of incidents involving the boom youngster, which could be a factor if the NRL determines he has a case to answer.

Earlier this year Staggs copped a $10,000 fine and was forced to undergo an education course for using a homophobic slur towards a fan who asked for an autograph.

He was also embroiled in a revenge porn incident last year in which a woman was fined by a Brisbane court for distributing a prohibited visual recording.

Also concerning is the fact Staggs was drinking while in rehab for an ACL injury suffered late last year.

Walters said the club became aware of the latest incident a few days ago.

"We're aware of the situation with the NRL integrity unit and we will leave it in their safe hands," Walters said on Thursday.

"I won't make any more comment than that, we are certainly aware of the situation and that it is being investigated by the NRL.

"We are up here to play against the Eels, Kotoni is not here but we are supporting him, like we would all our players in this situation."

It comes as Staggs was involved in big-money talks with Gold Coast to join them next season, while he still has a player option in his favour to stay at the Broncos.

The Titans have reportedly pulled their multi-million dollar offer, leaving the Broncos in the box-seat to re-sign Staggs.

Despite the latest drama, Walters said he would have no hesitation in doing so.

"It won't affect anything going forward," he said.

"I expect (movement on the deal) in the next week or two.

"It is a big decision for Kotoni and the Broncos as well, as whether he stays or goes, but I'm very confident we will hang on to Kotoni.