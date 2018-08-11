Tohu Harris 'won't be back next week', set for stint on sideline, coach confirms

Warriors enforcer Tohu Harris won't be rushed back into action by coach Stephen Kearney, having missed last night's 20-4 victory over the Knights.
Harris, 26, has been out of action for the past two weeks, requiring minor knee surgery after an injury in training earlier this month.
Speaking at his post-match press conference, Kearney said that his side would play it safe in relation to Harris' return.
"He won't be back next week," Kearney said.
"There's a couple more games after, he might be back for them."
Kearney also confirmed that forward Leivaha Pulu was under an injury cloud heading into the final weeks of the season.
"Leivaha's picked up a bit of a foot injury.
"We just need to take some pictures and see how that is."