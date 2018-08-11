 

Tohu Harris 'won't be back next week', set for stint on sideline, coach confirms

1 NEWS
Warriors enforcer Tohu Harris won't be rushed back into action by coach Stephen Kearney, having missed last night's 20-4 victory over the Knights.

Harris, 26, has been out of action for the past two weeks, requiring minor knee surgery after an injury in training earlier this month.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Kearney said that his side would play it safe in relation to Harris' return.

"He won't be back next week," Kearney said.

"There's a couple more games after, he might be back for them."

Kearney also confirmed that forward Leivaha Pulu was under an injury cloud heading into the final weeks of the season.

"Leivaha's picked up a bit of a foot injury.

"We just need to take some pictures and see how that is."

Stephen Kearney gave a quick injury update after last night's win over Newcastle. Source: NRL.com
Wests Tigers coach Ivan Cleary has ended speculation about a move to Penrith by confirming he would see out the remainder of his contract at the NRL club.

In a prepared two-minute statement, Cleary said he was not aware that Penrith would discuss their coaching future at a recent meeting with Panthers chairman Dave O'Neill.

He said no offer had been made to come back to his former club, and that he immediately informed Tigers bosses about the Panthers' approach.

"I advised the Panthers of my ongoing contract status with the Wests Tigers," Cleary said ahead of his team's crucial NRL clash with Canberra.

"I subsequently advised the chair and CEO of the Wests Tigers of the discussions I'd had with the Panthers."

Cleary, who refused to take further questions on the matter, said he was surprised by Penrith's decision to fire Anthony Griffin earlier this week.

Then he allayed any concerns about serving the final two years of his current deal.

"I am enjoying my contribution at this club. The club's growing nicely. Everyone associated with this club should be proud of the direction it's heading in," he said.

"I respect all the people and supporters involved with this club and I intend to honour this contract."

Cleary's comments means the Panthers will be forced to look elsewhere to fill their coaching vacancy next season.

Penrith chief executive Brian Fletcher this week said the club would be willing to wait two years before asking Cleary to return and unite with son Nathan.

The NSW playmaker has one more year to serve on his deal at the Panthers but is able to field offers at the end of this season, including a possible move to the Tigers.

Cleary reiterated his desire to work with Nathan at some stage during their careers.

"It is common knowledge that my son Nathan and I have acknowledged our desire to work together at some time. That remains the case," he said.

"Today I'm absolutely focused on our match with the Canberra Raiders and I'm happy to take questions around that game."

Ivan Cleary.
Waest Tigers coach Ivan Cleary. Source: AAP
Issac Luke 'a real credit to him and his family' after 250th NRL appearance

1 NEWS
Warriors coach Steve Kearney lavished praise on hooker Issac Luke after he played his 250th NRL match against the Knights last night.

Luke, 31, reached his milestone in the 20-4 win over the Knights last night, having represented both the Warriors and the South Sydney Rabbitohs in his career.

Speaking to media after the match, coach Kearney credited Luke's milestone for helping the Warriors over the line.

"It's a real significant milestone for him," he said.

"He's not the biggest fella, the way that he's gone about it, to notch up 250 games is a real credit to him and his family.

"The team responded with a real tough performance tonight."

The Warriors hooker reached the milestone in last night's win over Newcastle. Source: NRL.com
