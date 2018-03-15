Tohu Harris ruled out of Kiwis internationals, will miss rest of 2019 with foot injury

Injured second-rower Tohu Harris won't play rugby league until next year after the Warriors declared him unavailable for Kiwis international duty.



The classy forward's season has been sabotaged by a foot injury suffered in mid- June which has proved more damaging than first feared.



His absence has played a part in the Warriors' slide from NRL finals contention and despite some improvement, he was no chance of returning for Saturday's season finale against Canberra.



Kearney made it clear the 27-year-old won't add to his 16 Tests until 2020 at the earliest.



New Zealand face Australia in Wollongong on October 25 before home Tests against Great Britain over the two following weekends.



"I'm saying now that I won't be making Tohu available but I'm pretty confident that he's going to be saying the same thing," Kearney said.



"He's the type of fella that he doesn't want to put himself at risk given he's missed 10 games this year, missed half of the season. He's still having issues with it."



In potentially brighter news for Kiwis coach Michael Maguire, centre Peta Hiku's shoulder injury has been deemed relatively minor and won't require surgery.



One of the few bright lights for the Warriors this year, Hiku will miss the Raiders clash, his first absence of the season.



"It's disappointing for Peta but if Madge (Maguire) is thinking about someone in the centres, I think he certainly would come into contention."



Warriors five-eighth Chanel Harris-Tavita, who enjoyed a promising rookie season, is "probably not" in contention to add to this year's debut cap for Samoa, according to Kearney.

