Tohu Harris declares himself out of Kiwis contention to face Tonga

Warriors second-rower Tohu Harris has made himself unavailable for New Zealand's Test against Tonga, continuing his lengthy absence from Kiwis duty.



Harris contacted Kiwis coach Michael Maguire to advise he would miss the July 22 clash in Auckland because of a knee complaint that has dogged him for the past six weeks.



The 27-year-old has barely trained since damaging ligaments against the Melbourne Storm in round five, earning him the nickname "Captain's Run Harris", according to Warriors coach Stephen Kearney.

Harris has played 16 Tests, with the most recent being the 2016 Four Nations final loss to Australia in Liverpool.



Maguire will name his squad to face Tonga on Sunday and is unlikely to veer far from the second-row options he employed last year.



Joseph Tapine and Raymond Faitala-Mariner started against England in Denver and are in decent form for Canberra and Canterbury respectively.

