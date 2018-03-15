TODAY |

Tohu Harris declares himself out of Kiwis contention to face Tonga

AAP
Warriors second-rower Tohu Harris has made himself unavailable for New Zealand's Test against Tonga, continuing his lengthy absence from Kiwis duty.

Harris contacted Kiwis coach Michael Maguire to advise he would miss the July 22 clash in Auckland because of a knee complaint that has dogged him for the past six weeks.

The 27-year-old has barely trained since damaging ligaments against the Melbourne Storm in round five, earning him the nickname "Captain's Run Harris", according to Warriors coach Stephen Kearney.

Harris has played 16 Tests, with the most recent being the 2016 Four Nations final loss to Australia in Liverpool.

Maguire will name his squad to face Tonga on Sunday and is unlikely to veer far from the second-row options he employed last year.

Joseph Tapine and Raymond Faitala-Mariner started against England in Denver and are in decent form for Canberra and Canterbury respectively.

However, both made way for Isaac Liu and Kevin Proctor when the Kiwis upset Australia in Auckland last October. That pair were retained for all three Tests on the subsequent tour of England.

Tohu Harris, Vodafone Warriors training session. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 14 December 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Tohu Harris is enjoying the challenge of being a leader at the Warriors. Source: Photosport
