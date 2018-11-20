Todd Greenberg stands down as NRL CEO

Todd Greenberg's four-year reign as NRL chief executive is over after he quit today with immediate effect.

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg. Source: Photosport

Greenberg stood down with the NRL claiming it was with "mutual agreement" after "reflecting on the needs of the game".

He will be replaced by chief commercial officer Andrew Abdo in the interim as part of the first big shake-up of the Peter V'landys era.

Under pressure to keep his job for the past month, Greenberg's exit comes after meetings between broadcasters and the NRL about the competition's structure.

Greenberg had come under fire from the game's free-to-air broadcaster Nine Network earlier this month, when it accused the league of financial mismanagement.

"It has been my great honour and privilege to be the CEO of the NRL for the last four years," Greenberg said in a statement.

"Despite the variety of challenges and pressures I have loved every single minute of the journey.

"Our growth over the last four years has been extraordinary and I am very proud of my contribution to the game.

"I am indebted to the game for the variety of opportunities and experiences that have been provided to my family and I, and we leave with many great memories and life long friendships."

Greenberg will not take up another role in the NRL, with his involvement in the sport ending today.

The former boss of Canterbury, Greenberg became the NRL's head of football in 2013 before he took over the reins in 2016.

His first major challenge came in the form of Parramatta's salary-cap scandal, while off-field behaviour proved his biggest test until coronavirus.

However, even before the competition was postponed last month, rumours had began to surface of frustration from clubs towards Greenberg with his contract up for renewal in 2020.

He was last week kept out of NRL meetings with Nine while there were significant questions around head office expenditure in recent years.

Greenberg had vowed to lead the charge on fixing those issues in an email to staff as late as last week, before his stint was abruptly ended.

"The role of Chief Executive of the NRL is one of the most challenging and difficult roles in Australian sport, with a diversity of passionate stakeholders," ARL Commission chairman V'landys said in a statement.